Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 9,236 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4,801.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 135,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.