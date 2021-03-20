Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,865 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

