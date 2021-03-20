Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Haemonetics worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 296,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAE stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

