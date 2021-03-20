Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Truist boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

FCN opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.