Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,368 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of Gentherm worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Gentherm by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 245,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In related news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,304 shares of company stock worth $3,977,219. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THRM opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.