Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,478 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $154.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

