Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,563 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $130,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $120.76 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

