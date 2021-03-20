Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,736 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Insight Enterprises worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $100.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.