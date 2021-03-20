Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,736 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Insight Enterprises worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $100.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.
Insight Enterprises Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.
