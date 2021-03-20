Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,415 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZB opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

