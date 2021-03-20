Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,012 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.50% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Kestrel Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 266,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BSIG stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

