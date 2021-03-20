Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 763 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Morningstar worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $237.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total transaction of $2,378,216.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,264,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,979,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 293 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $65,004.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,276,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,693,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,860 shares of company stock valued at $28,088,404. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

