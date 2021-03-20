Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,813 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.67% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

