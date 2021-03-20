Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of ITT worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $90.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

