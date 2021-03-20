Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.46% of Patrick Industries worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.51 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $1,577,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,039,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,322 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

