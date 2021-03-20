Northern Trust Corp Acquires 30,271 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Guidewire Software worth $70,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

