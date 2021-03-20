Northern Trust Corp Acquires 46,266 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.62% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $73,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $170.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.93. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

