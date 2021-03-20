Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 1,396,741 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,396,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,243,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.07% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $46.78 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.