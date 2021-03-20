Northern Trust Corp Buys New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,878,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,137,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $300,159,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $101,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $99,240,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $97,300,000.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

