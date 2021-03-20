Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of AptarGroup worth $72,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

