Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Alcoa worth $72,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Alcoa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alcoa by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

