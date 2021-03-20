Northern Trust Corp Has $69.19 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Altice USA worth $69,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

