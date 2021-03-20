Northern Trust Corp Has $70.72 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of UGI worth $70,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UGI by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 268,744 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of UGI by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.