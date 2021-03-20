Northern Trust Corp Has $72.54 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,587 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $72,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $10,599,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,099 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of -173.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

