Northern Trust Corp Has $73.54 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,576 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.75% of SL Green Realty worth $73,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

