Northern Trust Corp Has $73.77 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.37% of Meritage Homes worth $73,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $87.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

