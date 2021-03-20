Northern Trust Corp Has $74.24 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.60% of Exponent worth $74,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPO opened at $95.48 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.