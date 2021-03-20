Northern Trust Corp Has $74.77 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $74,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

