Northern Trust Corp Has $75.20 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.88% of Agree Realty worth $75,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

