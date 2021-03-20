Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Stericycle worth $72,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Stericycle by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

