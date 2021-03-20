Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of News worth $77,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in News by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.