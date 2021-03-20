Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.67% of ACI Worldwide worth $75,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 30.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.