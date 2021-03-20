Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 642,769 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Nielsen worth $70,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nielsen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nielsen by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

