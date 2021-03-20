Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Owens Corning worth $76,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of OC opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

