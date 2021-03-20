Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 33,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Performance Food Group worth $73,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,234 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 109.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,034 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,136 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFGC opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

