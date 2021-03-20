Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,776,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,415 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.93% of Valley National Bancorp worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

