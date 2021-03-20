Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,701 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of Paylocity worth $73,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

