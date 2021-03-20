Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,207 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Vail Resorts worth $71,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 692.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $7,398,000.

NYSE:MTN opened at $313.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 274.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

