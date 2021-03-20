Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,640 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $71,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 579,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,879,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,885 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

