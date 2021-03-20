Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Freshpet worth $74,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.