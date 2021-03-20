Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,169 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of The Boston Beer worth $73,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,105.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.73 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,081.74 and a 200-day moving average of $974.05.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

