Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,109 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Blueprint Medicines worth $77,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Shares of BPMC opened at $104.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.