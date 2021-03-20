Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,056 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $74,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 693,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,299 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

