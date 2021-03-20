Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,077 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.67% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $74,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $261,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $75.92 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

