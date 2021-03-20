Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,588 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.64% of Glacier Bancorp worth $71,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

GBCI stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

