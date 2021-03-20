Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,614 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of First Financial Bankshares worth $75,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.