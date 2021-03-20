Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.54% of Semtech worth $72,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

