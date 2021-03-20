Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.68% of Maximus worth $75,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1,428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 216,563 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.