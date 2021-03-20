Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Watsco worth $71,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 830.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

NYSE:WSO opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

