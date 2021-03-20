Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Northwest Natural worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,866 shares of company stock worth $179,508. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NWN opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.