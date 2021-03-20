NPCoin Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $337,760.31 and approximately $232.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

